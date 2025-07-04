Liverpool directors release joint statement after Jota tragedy

Liverpool's leadership team have released a new statement after the passing of striker Diogo Jota.

Jota and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a car crash in Spain on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool directors Billy Hogan, John Henry, Tom Werner and Mike Gordon have now released a joint statement following the tragedy.

It read: "On behalf of the leadership teams at Liverpool Football Club and Fenway Sports Group, we offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our number 20, Diogo Jota, and his brother Andre Silva.

"This tragic situation and the reality of it is truly shocking, devastating and has left us numb with grief. We therefore cannot imagine how the immediate and wider family of these remarkable brothers must be feeling. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with them all.

"We all know what Diogo could do on the field of play and the vital role he played in our successes since he joined this club in 2020. How he quickly became a firm fan favourite, and his song reverberated around Anfield and in stadiums across the world.

"So many special moments, so many special memories.

"But beyond the player that we all knew was a wonderfully humble human being, he was sincere, intelligent, funny, tough and created connections with people everywhere he went. He had a zest for life that was utterly contagious. Diogo was a loving father, son, husband and brother, and we, and everyone who knew him, will miss him deeply as we all try to process the enormity of today.

"Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. You Will Never Walk Alone.

"Billy, John, Tom, Mike."