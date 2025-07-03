A fan's emotional tribute to late Liverpool forward and fan favourite Diogo Jota

Coming to terms with the utterly devastating news of Diogo Jota’s passing is going to take a fair amount of time. From the fierce determination and quality he showed on the pitch to his benevolent nature away from football, he was a special man who will be sorely missed by many.

When the tragic news broke on Thursday morning, I, like millions of Liverpool supporters all over the world, felt numb, praying it wasn’t true.

As more and more media outlets verified the story and several messages from colleagues and friends pinged through my phone, the grim reality of the situation became clear.

It was soon confirmed that Jota, 28, along with younger brother Andre Silva, 25, had lost their lives in a car accident in Spain just after midnight local time.

Football really does pale into insignificance on days like today, with Jota having married long-term partner Rute Cardoso less than a week ago, with whom he had three young children.

It is almost impossible to comprehend that kind of heartbreak.

In a statement released by Liverpool, the club said they were "devastated" by the news, and called for privacy for Diogo and Andre’s family, friends and teammates as they come to terms with an "unimaginable loss."

Tributes have since poured in for the Portuguese forward, with former teammates, coaches and clubs paying their respects, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Jurgen Klopp and Darwin Nunez.

Having moved to Liverpool from fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, Jota played a key role in the Reds’ success, firmly establishing himself as a fans’ favourite over the past five years.

Among several attributes that proved invaluable to the side, it was his tenacity both on and off the ball, as well as his goalscoring instinct inside the 18-yard box, that immediately captured my attention during the 2020/21 campaign.

Trying to break into a front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino was no easy feat, but Jota managed to do so spectacularly within months of his arrival on Merseyside.

Loved by teammates, adored by fans, Jota continued to flourish under Jurgen Klopp, scoring 21 times in the 2021/22 season as Liverpool secured a domestic double while narrowly missing out on a historic quadruple.

His knack for finding the net in big matches only heightened his importance to the team, with crucial goals against Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City.

From scoring the first goal of the Arne Slot era on the opening day of the 2024/25 campaign to netting the winner in April’s Merseyside derby, Jota’s contribution to the club remained immense over the past couple of years.

Furthermore, his connection to both the supporters and the city was clear to see in the aftermath of Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning celebrations against Crystal Palace as the Kop serenaded him with a rapturous rendition of the popular 'Better Than Figo Don't You Know' chant.

It is a tune that has soundtracked many of my fondest Liverpool memories in recent years, so let's hope it continues to echo around the world in tribute to Jota.

The Reds’ number 20 played a huge part in bringing a 20th league crown to Anfield, and for that, I'll always be eternally grateful.

Football has lost one of its good guys. Rest in peace, Diogo.