Liverpool depart with goalkeeper who has signed for Brazilian side Fluminense

Liverpool depart with goalkeeper who signs for Brazilian side Fluminense

Shot-stopper Marcelo Pitaluga has agreed to a permanent transfer from Liverpool to former club Fluminense.

The Brazilian has bidden farewell to the Anfield side after spending four years at the club.

Pitaluga spent most of his Liverpool stay on loan, where he represented Macclesfield FC, St Patrick’s Athletic and Livingston.

He is now hoping to resurrect his career with a move back to his homeland, considering he could not crack the Reds’ first team.

With the likes of Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher in front of him, Pitaluga was never in contention for a starting spot.