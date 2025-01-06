Liverpool and Fluminense agree Pitaluga terms

Tribal Football
Marcelo Pitaluga is cutting ties with Liverpool.

Liverpool signed Pitaluga, 22, from Fluminense in 2020 - and he is now set to return to Flu in a permanent transfer.

The Brazilian never made his senior debut for the Reds. Pitaluga is currently on-loan in Scotland with Livingston.

Liverpool have agreed to release the goalkeeper without a transfer fee. However, the Reds have secured a resale clause of a whopping 40 percent.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Liverpool and Fluminense signed all documents for GK Marcelo Pitaluga to return to Brazil.

"Liverpool included 40% sell-on clause, no transfer fee involved."

 

