Liverpool and Fluminense agree Pitaluga terms
Marcelo Pitaluga is cutting ties with Liverpool.
Liverpool signed Pitaluga, 22, from Fluminense in 2020 - and he is now set to return to Flu in a permanent transfer.
The Brazilian never made his senior debut for the Reds. Pitaluga is currently on-loan in Scotland with Livingston.
Liverpool have agreed to release the goalkeeper without a transfer fee. However, the Reds have secured a resale clause of a whopping 40 percent.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Liverpool and Fluminense signed all documents for GK Marcelo Pitaluga to return to Brazil.
"Liverpool included 40% sell-on clause, no transfer fee involved."