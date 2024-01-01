Liverpool boss Slot: We deserved second penalty

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists their second penalty call for Curtis Jones should have stood in victory over Chelsea.

Jones was originally award a second penalty as Liverpool were leading 1-0, before VAR helped overturn the decision.

Slot said afterwards: "The main decision that went against us was the decision to overturn the referee with VAR.

"It could have been a completely different game if we'd gone 2-0 up.

"All the decisions were not in our favour, let's put it that way."

Slot was shown a yellow card during the game and added: "It came from the fact that a few decisions that did not go in our favour. Sometimes you cannot hold you emotions. The ref deserved to give me a yellow card."