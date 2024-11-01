Liverpool defender Quansah: What I've learned most from Van Dijk

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has spoken about his great relationship with Virgil Van Dijk.

The 21-year-old broke through in the Reds first team last season under Jurgen Klopp.

Advertisement Advertisement

While he is behind Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order, Quansah is happy to learn from such stars.

Per Liverpool Echo, he stated: “My biggest takeaway is probably concentration, and I’ve had the chance to learn from one of the best centre-backs in the world, Virgil van Dijk.

“What he’s done for me is unbelievable.

“He talks me through games, making me a better player and a better person every day. Playing next to Trent (Alexander-Arnold) is a big help, and there’s Ibou (Konate), Joe (Gomez), Robertson, Kostas (Tsimikas), and Alisson behind me, they’re always talking me through games, sharing their knowledge and experience.

“I think it’s one of the best back lines over the past 10 years. They’ve won Champions Leagues and been in high-pressure games, so anything they can share, I’m always listening and soaking it up like a sponge.”