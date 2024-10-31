Liverpool captain Van Dijk ponders coaching future

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits a future in coaching is being considered once he retires.

Van Dijk says he can see himself working as an academy coach.

He said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, "I really feel like I definitely will give something back to football.

"I love working and seeing younger players out there. I like going, for example, to the Liverpool Academy to watch.

"I know, because the thing is, when I was younger, I was eight or nine, and we had a training session and the first-team players from my team back then, Willem II, two or three players came and trained with us, and I'll never forget that.

"I know what kind of impact it makes to the younger boys and the younger generation, but what they give to me as well, seeing them happy and playing with pure joy... that's something that brings a lot to me as well."

"That's going back to the question, I would love to stay in football in the future, but at my time, I don't know which kind of role, and it's too far away to think about it."