Liverpool defender Quansah: This senior teammate the ideal role-model for me

The defender says he's learning everyday working alongside the Dutchman.
"He's the best centre-back in the world," Quansah said, ahead of their preseason friendly against Arsenal. "Having a role model like that who I've always looked up to is massive for me. Virgil is a Rolls-Royce - he's everything I want to be as a centre-back. I can take so much from him. I've learned so much, not just from Virg but from the entire backline.
“It was good to get away for a few weeks but I’m at the start of my career and I want to keep training and keep improving.
"Arsenal are a brilliant team. They have quality players all over the pitch. It will be a good test but we've been working tirelessly, doing double sessions, to get in the best possible shape. We were in a Rocky Balboa boxing gym training yesterday so that probably tells you everything."
Quansah added: "I'm most proud of the journey I've been on since I started at the academy at the age of five. Seeing all the people who helped me when I was coming through at the academy, I do it for them. The coaches showed trust in me and last season was an unbelievable experience."