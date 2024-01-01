Liverpool defender Quansah happy with victory over Real Betis: But much to work on

Liverpool defender Quansah happy with victory over Real Betis: But much to work on

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah was happy with their preseason friendly win against Real Betis.

The Reds won 1-0 in Pittsburgh with Quansah playing an hour.

Advertisement Advertisement

"A lot to be pleased about but again a lot to work on,” he later told liverpoolfc.com.

“We’re still forming new relationships and forming sort of the way the gaffer wants us to play really. It’s just about putting that together and it will come together for sure.”

Quansah continued: “It’s just about how quick we adapt really. Playing next to players who are probably not used to those positions, and the new style and new formation.

“It’ll all come together at some point, it’s just about how fast that is. We’re working tirelessly on the pitch and on the training pitch especially, there’s been a lot of double sessions, there’s so much tactical work and so much stuff we need to take in.

“We’re doing that and hopefully bit by bit it will come.”

On Arne Slot's system, the defender said of his new manager: “It’s a lot different, to be fair. Obviously you have to take the onus on yourself to really lead the back line and try to help everyone out.

“It’s a new system for everyone so I think everyone is still learning, which is the good thing. You’ve got bright, fresh players who are eager to learn and it’s just about implementing that.”