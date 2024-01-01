Tribal Football
Liverpool defender Quansah: Slot hook a kick up the backside

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah says he deserved his halftime hook in victory at Ipswich.

Quansah was changed by new manager Arne Slot in the first game of the season.

He said: "It's a long season, I have the whole season to prove myself.

"It's given me a kick up the backside, you could say. I'll keep grafting on the training pitch and that's all it is.

"It's never a nice feeling as a footballer to be subbed off at half-time but at the end of the day it was the gaffer's decision but it was the right one.

"It obviously worked because we won, so I can only focus on myself, improve myself, kick forward and move on to the next game. I'm staying ready for whenever it comes."

Liverpool boss Slot explains Quansah halftime hook