Liverpool defender Quansah ready to step up for injured Gomez

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah says he's ready to step up if called on by manager Arne Slot.

Quansah is set for a run as a starter after Joe Gomez broke down in victory at West Ham on Sunday.

He told the club's website: "I think it’s what you do before the game. It’s the training we’ve put in and just trying to feel as confident as you can coming onto the pitch really and knowing that you are ready. I think the coaching staff have done a great job of helping us with that – obviously I’ve not played too many minutes but just being ready and knowing that I am ready will always put me in good stead.

"It’s tireless work. It’s hard, to be honest. Obviously you are training a lot, you are running a lot, but yeah, it’s just trying to keep your body ready and training good habits. That’s what you’ve got to do: just stay ready.

"I feel like we’ve learned a lot from the Spurs game as well. I think it shows learning because we were in a similar position against them and maybe we let them creep back into the game a little bit, and today I think we wanted to show that we are capable of seeing out games and seeing it in a dominant way."