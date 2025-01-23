Liverpool defender Quansah admits this season has been tough for him under Slot

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool defender Quansah admits this season has been tough for him
Liverpool defender Quansah admits this season has been tough for him
Liverpool center half Jarell Quansah admits this season has been tough for him.

The youngster enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Jurgen Klopp last term.

Even as his team sit top of the Premier League, Quansah knows that on a personal level, he is not been at the same levels as last term.

“Every game is a learning process for myself,” said Quansah, per The Mirror. 

“I am not getting too down if I make a mistake or two. I just know I need to learn. It is going to be a long career for myself hopefully.

“Try to keep level, don’t let the highs be too high and don’t get too low with the lows. 

“Temperament is the most important thing for me or a young centre-back. Learn off the players around me.”

