Liverpool defender Konate: The big downside playing with Van Dijk

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has joked there's a downside to playing alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Konate says he appreciates learning from his senior teammate and captain, though with a qualifier.

"It’s crazy how many Man of the Match (awards) I could get this season," Konate smiled on Sky Sports.

"It’s very good to play with Virgil because he is a very good player, but sometimes people who watch the game they think it’s only Virgil who plays. No, I am playing as well!

"I've had a great game as well, but no, but because it's Virgil... I’m not jealous, but watch the game, and it will tell you the truth!'

Konate also said: "With Virgil, we know how good he is, how special he is, and what he’s been doing for years. He’s so good. I take a few things from him.

"He gave me a lot of advice when I came to the club. Like I’ve said previously, I will be better than you one day, that’s why I work very hard every day to achieve this."