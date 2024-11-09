Gravenberch delighted with Liverpool triumph: We're top of the league!

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch says they deserve to be top of the Premier League table.

Victory over Aston Villa on Saturday sees the Reds five points clear at the top after Manchester City were beaten by Brighton.

Gravenberch said, "We are at the top of the league, five points clear and really happy with that. It's a good position to be in.

On the side's performance: "It was a really good performance from us. I think we almost gave nothing away, no big, big chances anyway. We did really good, won the game and got three points. So I'm really happy with it."

On being a key player for the side this season, he continued: "Playing as a six I see a lot more of the ball and I am feeling good. I just want to keep going and improving.

"If you said to me before the season that we would be in this position, I would maybe not believe it. We are in the right way now, we're doing good and we want to win every game. We just have to keep going."

On what has changed under manager Arne Slot, Gravenberch added: "We play out from the back more, we want to let the opponent come to us and find the free man. Kill the opponent with passes. You could see that it was difficult for the opponent to press us today."