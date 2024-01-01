Liverpool defender Bradley recalls "wild" Cup win against Chelsea

Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley cannot wait for them to test their quality against Chelsea.

The two Premier League giants go head to head at the weekend with the Reds top and the Blues in a top four position.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bradley has fond memories of playing the Blues, considering how they won the Carabao Cup against Chelsea last season.

“The whole month was mental,” he recalled to club media.

“Obviously Trent (Alexander-Arnold) picked up an injury and I sort of had to just play every game and make sure I was recovering well and being ready for every game. Thankfully I played well in those games as well.

“I just tried to keep my feet on the floor as well, just try to not let anything get to me. It’s always the same, it doesn’t matter if I’m a couple of leagues down or playing in the Premier League with one of the biggest clubs in the world, I just try to play the same way I’ve always played, and I think that works for me and it’s been working so far.

“I was on the pitch for the first goal he (Van Dijk) scored and then it got canceled, so I got a little bit of a celebration at Wembley. The reaction for the second goal… obviously I was on the bench, I think I just went mental, we all just ran out and gave the gaffer a big hug.

“Everyone was just hugging each other, it was wild but it was a special feeling winning my first trophy for the football club, something that will live with me forever.”