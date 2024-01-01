Bradley named Northern Ireland captain once again as he looks to break into Slot's Liverpool plans

Bradley named as Northern Ireland captain once again as he looks to break into Slot's side

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley has been handed the armband by Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill once again as they prepare to face Bulgaria on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old captained the side to a 0-0 draw against Belarus at the weekend and now do so in front of supporters for the first time which he says is a huge honour for him and his family.

"Everyone knows how much I love coming away and playing with the boys, I just really enjoy it," Bradley said. "It's also a good chance for me to get two 90 minutes under my belt because it's been sort of limited at club level. I really love coming away and getting games.

“I think (captaining Northern Ireland) can only help me. Obviously, it was something new for me captaining a first-team team. It's a good experience for me."

Bradley is in an awkward position at Liverpool as with Trent Alexander-Arnold fit he is limited with the number of minutes on the pitch, but despite often watching from the sidelines he spoke optimistically about the future and what it might bring.

"I always try to focus on what's next. I don't really like sitting and reflecting and sitting still. I just want to keep going, keep progressing and just keep getting better. So, I just try to keep going and keep working hard every day, make sure I do the same things and hopefully I'll just keep going.

"I think (playing for Northern Ireland) just improves me. Obviously, international football's different to club football, especially when you go away from home and stuff like that. We have to learn how to keep clean sheets and win games when we go away from home.

"It is different, but I really do enjoy the challenge every time I come away, and I relish being able to play two games for my country."

The young defender admitted he is still learning and is continuing to develop under Reds boss Arne Slot as he takes bits and pieces from some of the best players in the world.

"Obviously I am still young, I'm not the complete player," Bradley said. "I still have to get better at defending, better at going forward. I'm just trying to learn every day off people like Trent and Andy Robertson, who are world-class players; try to take bits of their games and put it into mine."