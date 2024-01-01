Tribal Football
Bradley: Liverpool captain Van Dijk a role-model
Northern Ireland captain Conor Bradley believes he can take inspiration from a club teammate this week.

The Liverpool star will lead out his nation despite only being in the early stages of his career.

Bradley believes that he has an ideal role model in Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk.

"He's always one of the best players in training every day and that's something I aspire to be," said the 21-year-old of his teammate.

"How he conducts himself every day, how he leads by example, Virgil is quite a role model."

