Liverpool defender Bradley "extremely proud" to captain Northern Ireland

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley captained Northern Ireland for the first time against Belarus which he says was a proud moment that would have been even more special if his side had found the back of the net.

The 21-year-old led his side out and snagged a point from a poor Belarus side. Bradley spoke to BBC Sport NI on how his team should have finished their chances as they dominated the game and how much potential this Northern Ireland side has with so many young talents.

He said, "We know how good we are and how good we can be. We're obviously still young and still learning, but there's definitely potential there.

"If we all just get it clicking together then we can be a really good team. We're really looking forward to the future but we just need to keep trying to get the wins."

"I thought the performance was really good. It's one of the best performances we've had for a while but the ball wouldn't go in the back of the net.

"If we got one goal then we could have got three or four. It was just one of those nights.

"At least we didn't lose the game, I thought we did really well to keep the clean sheet."

Northern Ireland have now failed to score since their opening win at home to Luxembourg and sit third in the group, just one point behind leaders Belarus.

"We struggled with it (on Saturday) but I'm sure there are other nights when we could have scored two or three," Bradley added.

"We just have to keep working hard, stick together in there and I'm sure we will do that.

"It was pretty surreal walking out with the boys behind me and having the armband was pretty special. I'm just really proud. I think it will be a bit nicer if fans are there, but we'll leave that down to Michael to see who he thinks should be the captain on Tuesday."