Liverpool count on Millar sale at Basel

Liverpool could pocket a small windfall if one of their ex-academy stars transfers to another club.

The Reds let Liam Millar leave to join Basel in July 2021, having just played once for the club.

He has impressed in Switzerland, shining in the Europa League and domestic competitions.

Per The Athletic, the 24-year-old Canadian is wanted by clubs in the English Championship.

Should he make the move, which he can do for his release clause, Liverpool would get a percentage.

The Reds insert sell-on clauses in nearly every deal that sees one of their academy talents depart.

They negotiated a 20 percent sell-on clause as part of the deal, which will likely net them a couple of million this summer.