Liverpool confirm the sale of Kelleher to Brentford after 10 years of service at the club

Liverpool confirm the sale of Kelleher to Brentford after 10 years at the club

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has now finalised his move to Brentford after 10 years of service to the side.

Brentford have agreed an initial £12.5m deal for the Irish international which was confirmed shortly after Mark Flekken, Brentford’s first-choice goalkeeper last season, sealed a move to Bayer Leverkusen for a similar price. Liverpool confirmed the move on their club website, wishing him all the best for the future.

“Kelleher departs Anfield having lifted two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Emirates FA Cup, two Carabao Cups and the UEFA Super Cup.

“He is a record-holder, too, having won four penalty shootouts as a Liverpool player – the most of any ’keeper in the club’s history.

“The most memorable of those successes came in the 2022 Carabao Cup final when, after delivering a superb performance throughout the 120 minutes, the stopper scored the decisive spot-kick as the Reds beat Chelsea at Wembley.

“Everyone at Liverpool FC thanks Caoimhin for his contribution to the club’s recent success and wishes him the best of luck for the future.”

Kelleher made 20 appearances for Liverpool last season but the majority of his game time came when Alisson Becker was injured. Now, with the arrival of Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, he has pushed a move away from the club towards the Bees, where he will likely start every game next season as the club pushes for European qualification.