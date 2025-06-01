Brentford agree fee to sign Liverpool 'keeper Caoimhin Kelleher

Brentford look set to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher for a reported fee of £12.5 million following the sale of Mark Flekken to Bayer Leverkusen.

The 26-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at Liverpool with Alisson still the number one and the imminent arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

Brentford acted quickly to sign Kelleher and have agreed a fee of £12.5 million, which will rise to £18 million with performance related bonuses, according to Sky Sports.

Kellher’s move will be made official once current first-choice shot stopper Mark Flekken joined Bayer Leverkusen.

Flekken’s move to Germany is only a matter of time with the two clubs already agreeing to an £11 million fee along with personal terms between the player and Leverkusen.