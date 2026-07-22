Petit says Enzo Fernandez's time at Chelsea is over: He doesn't want to stay in England...

Enzo Fernandez could be set to leave Chelsea according to former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit.

Fernandez has apologised to the Argentina supporters after being sent-off in the World Cup final defeat to Spain as he left the side with just 10 men on the pitch before Ferran Torres scored in extra time.

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This came after the midfielder took to Instagram following the England clash, laughing with his teammates as Oasis song Wonderwall played as he mocked the Three Lions and fellow Chelse teammates.

The 25-year-old is set to face a frosty welcome when he returns to Chelsea, especially following the links to Real Madrid this summer as the club decide on his future.

Speaking to Mr Gamble, Petit believes that Fernandez’s red card was the last straw and that he now has his sights set on La Liga.

“I would be shocked if Enzo Fernandez stays because obviously he doesn't want to stay in England. You can see how he behaved during the World Cup. So I think he knows it, and this is why he did it, because he wants to go even further with this idea of breaking the relationship with Chelsea.

“I think he tried everything he could in the last few months to send strong messages to the Chelsea board saying, ‘Listen, you see that I don't want to stay.’

“So I think for the best interest of both parties, they should just separate ways. Simple as that. It’s time to get rid of him.

“I think Fernandez doesn't care about Chelsea. (Marc) Cucurella did care a lot.”

Chelsea were forced to delete a post celebrating Fernandez's equaliser against England after fierce backlash and the club may feel that letting Fernandez go is the best option for both parties going forward.