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Ngumoha makes England history as he places on incredible list behind Rooney and Bellingham

Ngumoha makes England history as he places on incredible list behind Rooney and Bellingham
Ngumoha makes England history as he places on incredible list behind Rooney and BellinghamAction Images via Reuters

Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha has been placed on a historic list after making his senior England debut against the Czech Republic.

Ngumoha came on in the 71st minute for Arsenal's Bukayo Saka as he made his senior debut for the side which comes after making his England debut as a 17-year-old during a June World Cup warm-up clash against New Zealand.

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The Liverpool winger has slowly grown into the side under former Liverpool manager Arne Slot and current boss Andoni Iraola, battling with Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz and Cody Gakpo for a space on the wing.

By stepping onto the pitch at exactly 18 years and 31 days old, the teenager became the third-youngest player to pull on a Three Lions shirt.

He sits behind Jude Bellingham (17 years, 269 days) and Wayne Rooney (17 years, 156 days) as the youngest players to make their senior debut for the side, putting Ngumoha in very good company.

Liverpool are set to host Manchester City after the international break, where Ngumoha will fight for his spot in the side once again. At just 18 years old he has a very promising future, and this season could prove crucial to his development under Iraola, who is willing to hand him the opportunities to grow.

The Reds clash with a City side who are top of the Premier League table, but are likely low on morale after being found guilty of 114 financial charges this week. 

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Rio NgumohaJude BellinghamWayne RooneyBradley BarcolaLiverpoolPremier League

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