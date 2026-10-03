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Serie A trio eye January offer on Liverpool outcast Chiesa

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa.
Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa.Profimedia

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa could leave Anfield in January after failing to break into Andoni Iraola's squad plans.

The Italy international was given a chance by Iraola during Liverpool's preseason tour of the USA amid hopes their could be a fresh start for him on Merseyside 

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The 28-year-old struggled to nail down a regular starting place under former head coach Arne Slot, starting just one of his 26 Premier League appearances last season, scoring two goals and providing one assist across 318 minutes.

That has not improved under Iraola, with no minutes in any competion so far in 2026/27, and links over a Serie A return have resurfaced.

As per reports from Italian outlet Calciomercato, Inter Milan, Lazio and Atalanta are all interested in making a mid-season offer, which could be a loan until the end of the current campaign and a full purchase next summer.

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