Liverpool chiefs convinced of Diaz plans

Liverpool management are confident of keeping hold of Luis Diaz.

Linked with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and PSG this summer, Diaz has intimated a willingness to stay at Anfield this season, says the Liverpool Echo.

Diaz is convinced by Liverpool's potential under new manager Arne Slot and is happy to commit to the Dutchman's plans.

For their part, Reds management are comfortable, given Diaz has a deal to 2027.

Diaz returned to Liverpool training last week after helping Colombia to the Copa America final last month, where they were ultimately beaten by Argentina.