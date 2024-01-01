Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S DONE? Marseille offer ACCEPTED by Arsenal for Nketiah
Man Utd holding talks with Burnley star
Man Utd circling former Atletico Madrid defender this summer
Barcelona veteran Gundogan jets to Turkey; but Fenerbahce talks...?

Liverpool chiefs convinced of Diaz plans

Liverpool chiefs convinced of Diaz plans
Liverpool chiefs convinced of Diaz plans
Liverpool chiefs convinced of Diaz plansAction Plus
Liverpool management are confident of keeping hold of Luis Diaz.

Linked with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and PSG this summer, Diaz has intimated a willingness to stay at Anfield this season, says the Liverpool Echo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Diaz is convinced by Liverpool's potential under new manager Arne Slot and is happy to commit to the Dutchman's plans.

For their part, Reds management are comfortable, given Diaz has a deal to 2027.

Diaz returned to Liverpool training last week after helping Colombia to the Copa America final last month, where they were ultimately beaten by Argentina.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDiaz LuisLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Three perfect replacements for Luis Diaz in this summer window
New Barcelona coach Flick puts brakes on Diaz push as he prefers...
Barcelona rival BVB for Man Utd winger Sancho