Liverpool chiefs calm over Van Dijk situation

Liverpool chiefs aren't panicking over Virgil van Dijk's contract situation.

With less than a year to run on his current deal, the club captain cast doubt on his future after Holland's exit from the Euros.

He said last week, "I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as a national team player. Then we will go for it again, but first recover from this.

"After a season like this, where all sorts of things have happened, it gets emotional at the end because you know it's over."

However, the Athletic says Liverpool are calm about the situation and confident of Van Dijk's commitment going into the new season.

