Van Dijk casts doubt on Liverpool and Oranje future

Virgil van Dijk has cast major doubt on his future - for both club and country.

The Liverpool captain was speaking after Holland's Euros semifinal defeat to England last night.

The 33-year-old now says that he does not know what the future looks like - neither in the club nor the national team.

"I don't have the slightest idea right now," he said to ESPN. "I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as a national team player. Then we will go for it again, but first recover from this.

"After a season like this, where all sorts of things have happened, it gets emotional at the end because you know it's over.

"Especially in the second half, I had a feeling that the result would fall our way. But Watkins was given perhaps a little too much space and he finished well. It hurts a lot that we conceded that goal so late in the game and now stand empty-handed. Everyone gives everything and if the goal comes like that in the last minute, it just sucks. Yes... sorry."