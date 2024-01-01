Liverpool chasing Newcastle winger who is a fan of the club

Tribal Football
Liverpool are said to have received a boost for their transfer plans of the future.

The Reds have not made any senior summer signings for new boss Arne Slot.

While they were rejected by Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad, they have not pursued a replacement.

Per The Mirror, their prospects of landing Anthony Gordon in the future are still open.

The winger is at Newcastle United, who are desperate to hold onto him for the long term.

However, he is a Liverpool fan and would like to join the club at some point in his career.

