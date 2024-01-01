Tribal Football
Most Read
Obi-Martin makes winning Man Utd U18 debut
Brentford boss Frank: Disrespectful to Man Utd and me
Man Utd tracking Sporting CP whizkid Quenda
Henderson on Palace's poor start to season: We’re nowhere near where we need to be

Liverpool chasing Bologna star who could replace Van Dijk

Liverpool chasing Bologna star who could replace Van Dijk
Liverpool chasing Bologna star who could replace Van DijkAction Plus
Bologna defender Sam Beukema could be heading to the Premier League in the near future. 

The Reds are set to pursue the 25-year-old center half for a summer transfer, per The Mirror. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Manager Arne Slot has even admitted this week that he pursued Beukema back in 2021. 

“I wanted to sign him. He had had a very good season at Go Ahead Eagles and we were looking for a central defender," he explained to reporters.  

"We saw a lot of potential in him.” 

He added: “I think he chose the wrong club, because Feyenoord did a lot better than AZ (Alkmaar)! 

"But, in the end, he made a nice transfer to Bologna, where he is also doing well. Beukema is a very good player.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueBeukema Samvan Dijk VirgilBolognaLiverpoolAZ AlkmaarG.A. EaglesSerie A
Related Articles
Beukema: Bologna players 'charged' up for Villa clash
Van Dijk says "discussions are ongoing" over new Liverpool contract
Liverpool captain Van Dijk expects major battle against Chelsea