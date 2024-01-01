Liverpool chasing Bologna star who could replace Van Dijk

Bologna defender Sam Beukema could be heading to the Premier League in the near future.

The Reds are set to pursue the 25-year-old center half for a summer transfer, per The Mirror.

Manager Arne Slot has even admitted this week that he pursued Beukema back in 2021.

“I wanted to sign him. He had had a very good season at Go Ahead Eagles and we were looking for a central defender," he explained to reporters.

"We saw a lot of potential in him.”

He added: “I think he chose the wrong club, because Feyenoord did a lot better than AZ (Alkmaar)!

"But, in the end, he made a nice transfer to Bologna, where he is also doing well. Beukema is a very good player.”