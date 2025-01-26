Ipswich defender Greaves: Anfield goal bittersweet

Ipswich defender Jacob Greaves conceded a "bittersweet" moment after scoring a first goal for the club at Liverpool.

Greaves' effort came after Liverpool had gone 4-0 ahead, eventually winning 4-1 on the day.

“A little bit bittersweet,” he said. “When the delivery is on it like it has been this season we’re going to create chances. Fortunately today I got a chance and put it in the back of the net.

“There’s no better place to do it than away at Anfield, it’s one I’ll probably remember for the rest of my life.

“I know I’m strong in both boxes, I like to use my aerial dominance as much as I can and I’ve not had too many opportunities this season to get in there. Today was a perfect opportunity for me – the ball was right, I arrived in the right area and knew I was going to score.

“I feel like we’ve got really good delivery in the team with Leif (Davis), Conor (Townsend), Julio (Enciso) today and Kalvin (Phillips) as well. We’ve just got to arrive in the right areas and we know that we can create chances if we get the blocks and the little details right like today. Fortunately I could score.

“It’s one to tell the grandkids, as a lot of people say. I want to contribute as much as I can to help the team. I’d rather do it at 1-0 or 1-1 to score a winner or equaliser, but it is what it is. I’ll take it and move on.”