Ipswich boss McKenna finds Enciso debut positive in Liverpool defeat

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was happy with Julio Enciso's debut in defeat at Liverpool.

Enciso started after arriving on-loan from Brighton.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the 4-1 reverse, McKenna said: "He had a positive impact.

“As did Conor Townsend, to be fair, at half-time coming into that scenario, it’s a hell of an opponent to come in against when you’ve played maybe three minutes this season in the league.

“Julio, Nathan (Broadhead) and George Hirst all had a really positive impact when they came on, gave us fresh energy and different qualities. George could have scored from the header from Conor’s cross and then a great delivery from Julio and some good moments from Nathan.

“That’s what we said we were going to need. We needed to add more quality and depth to the squad and to the forward positions. I think Jaden (Philogene) showed some really good qualities today and Julio showed them off the bench and I think we’re going to be stronger in that position in the second half of the season.”

McKenna had praise for the 3,000-strong travelling support: “They were fantastic. It certainly means a lot and I thought they were incredible. They appreciate the challenge, they appreciate the size of the jump, the amount of change there has been and the challenges that brings.

“But I thought they were incredible and I’m delighted we were able to give them a goal at the end, and we want to reward their support in the weeks and months ahead by hopefully giving them some good days, so we’re going to work really hard to do that.”