Liverpool captain Van Dijk pushed about contract situation: I still have this season...

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says he's calm about his contract situation.

Van Dijk's deal now has less than 12 months to run, with talks over an extension yet to open.

Advertisement Advertisement

After victory over Brentford, the defender said: "I am very calm. The thing is, I want to play the best season I can. I want to be important and stay important for the club, Then we will see. Everything happens for a reason but for now, there have been no changes in my situation. I am very calm about it and there is no reason for me to start thinking for something else. I have a whole season left to play.

"I am proud and (Anfield) is home and it is a special place and what I said before, whatever happens in the future, Anfield is a special place in my heart. Let's see what the season brings.

"I am not playing football to lose or not become successful. It is not guaranteed but I want to win. We know how difficult that is. But playing for Liverpool, one of if not the best clubs in the world, there are expectations. I am really enjoying it so far and there is still so much to improve. Let's see what the season brings."