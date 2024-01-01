Tribal Football
Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Little difference between Slot and Klopp

Action Plus
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insists there's little difference between manager Arne Slot's tactics and predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Some of Van Dijk's Reds teammates have declared a noticeable difference between the managers' systems.

But Van Dijk says: It’s going to be a long season, we still have so many games to go and players have to get used to the demands of the new coach.

"But in terms of tactical changes or anything like that, there haven’t been any big changes, I don’t think so.”

In contrast, Ryan Gravenberch says:  "We do different exercises this season. Klopp had certain exercises and Slot likes to do his own exercises. In addition, we now play less directly and we rely more on possession and control."

