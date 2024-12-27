Tribal Football
Liverpool captain Van Dijk: I appreciate new Slot rule
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has spoken about a new role instilled by boss Arne Slot.

The Dutchman came into the club in the summer and replaced legendary former boss Jurgen Klopp.

However, the Reds have not looked back, as they are top of the Premier League and favorites to win the league.

In an interview with The Mirror, Van Dijk expressed delight that Slot allows players to spend the night before home games with their families, rather than at a hotel.

"It's everyone's own preference, but it's the rules now," Van Dijk said. 

"Personally, I like to sleep in my own bed and be with my family, and so it works out quite well. 

“But what we did in the past worked out quite well, too, as we've been very successful in terms of winning."

