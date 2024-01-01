Tribal Football
Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Holland players have met about new ref rule

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says he and Holland's players are ready for the new laws at the Euros involving referees.

Only national team captains can now speak to the on-field ref during games.

Oranje skipper Van Dijk said: "As far as I can see, not much has changed.

"I'm going to continue talking to the judge. 

"I have to ensure that my teammates are no longer involved, so I have a greater responsibility there. 

"We had a long meeting about it, so I think the message has sunk in with everyone. Now it is important to handle it in a smart way."

