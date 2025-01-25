Liverpool boss Slot: Will Dad have enjoyed victory over Ipswich?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was asked if his father will have enjoyed Saturday's win against Ipswich post-match.

Slot went into the 4-1 triumph admitting his father had complained about the tactics used for the Champions League clash with Lille in midweek.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later explained: "What I meant – and what I said – was after the Lille game, he said for Liverpool’s standards and maybe even for the standards my teams play, he found it not as exciting as all the ones before. I think three days before, we had 37 shots in an away game in Brentford.

"I think we’ve set the bar for the standards quite high, even for my father, for him to say maybe the Lille game wasn’t as exciting as all the other games he’s seen from Liverpool and from my former clubs. It would be a bit simple or cheap to say he was the biggest fan of Liverpool before I arrived here because that’s simply not true.

"He was the biggest fan of Feyenoord because I worked there; and at the moment he is one of the biggest fans of Liverpool because I work here."