Liverpool boss Slot: What I've told Nunez

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has revealed talks with Darwin Nunez.

Nunez has been linked with a move away since the end of last season and has expressed frustration with the way he has been treated by fans.

But Slot said on Friday: “I just told him that, from what I saw, he played multiple positions and what positions - or position - I see him playing.

“I assume he’ll fit really well into this playing style because I like him. I’ve told him that already, he’s one of the players I’ve spoken to.

“He might have had some struggles with finishing opportunities, but he came a lot of times into those positions. I think he could fit in really well, but it’s normal at a club like this that there are many more players who could play in his position.

“It’s clear for him which position he’s going to play. It’s clear for me as well and me telling him made it clear for him.”