Chelsea boss Maresca: We dominated Liverpool, but lost...

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admitted frustration after their 2-1 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maresca said, "I think the performance was very good. I just said, we don't like losing games, dropping points but if you have to decide the way, then this is probably the way. I've been in the stadium many times and have seen Liverpool for a long time, it's not easy.

"I think overall, we controlled the game and for most parts of the game we dominated the game, but we lost. We are not happy. We don't like (it) but as I said, the performance on and off the ball was very good.

"We conceded two goals. The first is a penalty, it can happen. And the second goal, in the way we conceded the second goal, we have already avoided this season five or six goals because of the line. To come here in this stadium against this team and to think you're not going to concede chances, or momentum, it's almost impossible because of the environment, the team, for many reasons.

"But as I said, we controlled the game for the most part and we have to be proud of this. At the same time, a bit upset because we don't like losing the game."

On Chelsea's defending, he added: "Yeah, for sure, we need to work not only for the clean sheet but we need to work on many things. If you see the goal we scored and the goal we conceded, the goal we scored, we are probably the first, second or third best and the goal we concede, we are the third or the fourth conceding goals.

"We can do many, many things better, no doubt. But at the same time, we need to understand game after game, the defensive line is getting better."