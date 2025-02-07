Liverpool boss Slot: We face very, very strong Newcastle in Cup final

Liverpool boss Arne Slot expressed his excitement ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

He emphasised the importance of focus and determination, stating that his side could have a great season if they won more than one trophy.

Slot also praised his squad’s resilience throughout the competition, confident they’re ready to lift silverware after the Jurgen Klopp era.

After their semifinal win against Tottenham, he stated: It's always nice to play a final.

"We come in every day, we try to improve the team, the players try so hard to improve themselves, but in the end it's about reaching finals and winning things.

"We're happy to have an opportunity, but we also understand we're facing a very, very strong Newcastle team.

"It was a complete and dominant performance from us."