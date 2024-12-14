Liverpool boss Slot warns Prem: Doing well - but we're not flying

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says there's more to come from his team this season.

The Reds sit clear at the top of the Premier League table ahead of today's clash at home to Fulham.

“We're not flying but we are doing well.” said Slot. “I think there is more to come from the players into the team than we have showed until now. But I think that is something every manager feels. The longer you work with a team the more the better you start to play and the more they are used to playing together.

“But that is not only for us that is probably the same for a couple of other teams as well that there is more to come from them as well. We truly believe that we can... OK there are a few that maybe it is not so easy to get more out of them individually - but as a team we can do better and there is is definitely more to come from a few individuals, also because of their age.

“And that is the positive thing about the squad I inherited, most of them are still quite young and the best years normally are still to come."

