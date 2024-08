Liverpool boss Slot waiting to make Bajcetic decision

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is keen to hold onto Stefan Bajcetic.

The midfielder is attracting loan interest from across Europe.

But Slot is reluctant to release Bajcetic without a new midfield addition added to his squad.

Liverpool saw a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi fall through last week.

The Reds remain keen on finding a new defensive midfield addition before the market closes.