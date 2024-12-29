Liverpool boss Slot: Van Dijk in career best form?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits he's delighted with the form of captain Virgil van Dijk.

For many, the veteran is playing the best football of his career.

Slot said, "Yeah, that is difficult for me to judge because like you said, I wasn’t here when Virgil was close to winning the Ballon d’Or, for example. He has been a tremendous player, such a great player for Liverpool for so many years.

"Unfortunately for him, he was out with an injury for almost all of a season; that didn’t help this football club at all, so that probably tells you how big of an impact he has had here at this club. I can only tell you what my experiences are with him and he has been not only for what you see – because you see him during the game and he is outstanding during the game – but he has such a big impact in training sessions as well.

"He is the vocal leader of this team, every time we start an exercise he is on top of his teammates and he leads by example. So, for me, he has been outstanding until now and we can only hope he can continue showing this during the games and in the training sessions as long as he’s with us."