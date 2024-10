Liverpool boss Arne Slot is unsure about the injury sustained by Diogo Jota in victory over Chelsea.

Jota was forced off on the half-hour mark and was replaced by Darwin Nunez.

Slot said, “Diogo had to be substituted and I am not sure what it is, but I’d be surprised if he is there on Wednesday.”

Liverpool won 2-1 on Sunday and meet RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Reds are currently top of the Premier League table.