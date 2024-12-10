Liverpool boss Slot undecided over Alisson andr Kelleher

Liverpool boss Arne Slot revealed Alisson Becker is fit to return to action.

The Premier League club are welcoming back their Brazilian no.1 shot stopper.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alisson has been absent for the past 11 games due to a hamstring injury, but will not walk into the team.

Asked about Alisson, Slot said: “Yes he is. It speaks for itself. If you can play with Alisson, who has been so outstanding for the club for so many years and for Brazil national team, that is definitely nice to have him back.

“But if you then look at how his replacement did it is not going to be easy to do even better. We expect the same, and maybe on margins a bit better but Caoimh did so well we can say we have two good goalkeepers, like our left wingers, but for so many years Alisson has been so outstanding for this club.

“We are expecting him to do the same over the next few months.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play