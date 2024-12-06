O'Shea says teams from around Europe will be desperate to sign Liverpool's Kelleher

Republic of Ireland assistant manager John O'Shea states that many clubs want to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The 26-year-old is enjoying a very good season for club and country so far.

While Kelleher did commit an error in a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United, he has been stellar otherwise.

The shot-stopper is expected to drop out of the team when no.1 Alisson Becker is fully fit and match sharp.

Speaking on Premier Sports Ireland, O'Shea said of Kelleher: "He's going to have lots of teams all around Europe looking for him and I'm sure they'll be knocking down the doors very soon.

"I know for a fact there will be lots more teams looking at him because I just think he's a number one, top European goalkeeper."

