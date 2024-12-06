O'Shea says teams from around Europe will be desperate to sign Liverpool's Kelleher

O'Shea says teams from around Europe desperate to sign Liverpool's Kelleher
The 26-year-old is enjoying a very good season for club and country so far.
While Kelleher did commit an error in a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United, he has been stellar otherwise.
The shot-stopper is expected to drop out of the team when no.1 Alisson Becker is fully fit and match sharp.
Speaking on Premier Sports Ireland, O'Shea said of Kelleher: "He's going to have lots of teams all around Europe looking for him and I'm sure they'll be knocking down the doors very soon.
"I know for a fact there will be lots more teams looking at him because I just think he's a number one, top European goalkeeper."
