Liverpool boss Slot: Trent can handle Real Madrid rumours
Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists Real Madrid rumours for Trent Alexander-Arnold are no concern.

Off contract in June, Alexander-Arnold is being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

But Slot says: "I think you underestimate our players. These players are used to being linked on a daily basis with all the top clubs, whether they have a contract or not. If you think they are upset by this interest, then you are not doing justice to their mental strength.

"This is part of our job. It is part of the world we live in. You just have to focus on what you have to do.

“Maybe if you are 17 or 18 years old it could be difficult for you. But Trent won the championship, he won the Champions League; Virgil (van Dijk) and Mo (Salah) the same. I don’t think this is a problem for them, and that’s what we see at the moment, because they are playing very well."

Like Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk are also off contract at season's end.

