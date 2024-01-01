Liverpool boss Slot takes major shot at Man Utd

Liverpool boss Arne Slot took a major swipe at Manchester United in yesterday's Champions League presser.

Ahead of their meeting with Bologna tonight, Slot admitted they'd yet to face a "top team" in the Premier League this season - despite going to Manchester United and defeating them at Old Trafford.

He said, "One of the reasons why we can compete is because we have a lot of quality. I also see a lot of team cohesion in the team.

"If we score I also see the ones that don't play are really happy with us scoring and winning. Those are two really positive things.

"But I also see things we definitely have to improve if we want to stay where we are with the fixture list that's coming up.

"Like I said, every fixture is difficult in the Premier League but everybody tells me that a top league table team is a bit more difficult than a low league table team, which we can all understand and we haven't faced one of them yet.

"So we have to do things better, but one of the reasons why we can stay up there is because we have a lot of players with a lot of individual quality."