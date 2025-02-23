Liverpool boss Slot: Sleep important for players

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says regular sleep has been a key factor in their charge to the top of the Premier League table this season.

The Dutchman and his staff have changed parts of their pre-match preparation, especially for home games.

Slot said, "I don't know much about it, but so do others on the staff. They say sleep is the most important thing to recover.

"That's why we meet at 10:15 instead of 9:15. It gives them a little more sleep.

"Before home games, players don't sleep in a hotel either. During the day (the day before the game) the players are together, but they sleep at home."

Under predecessor Jürgen Klopp's leadership, players slept in a hotel before home matches.