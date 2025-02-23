Liverpool boss Slot: I have invited Klopp to games

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he's invited predecessor Jurgen Klopp to games this season.

Klopp was replaced by Slot last summer and has since been appointed Red Bull's global football director.

"I invited him to the City and Real home games but he told me he was somewhere else in the world," confirmed Slot.

"He can come here any time he wants, to the games or even to this building (at the training ground in Kirkby). 

"For me, he is more than welcome. In the first half of the season he was enjoying life, with his wife, and at this moment he has a job to do."

