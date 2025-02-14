Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas insists he's calm about future
Arsenal suffer new Saka SHOCKER
Furious Qatar consider pulling out of PSG
Chelsea's decision to sign Willian meant they couldn't chase Man Utd's Garnacho this winter

Moyes says he "feels a bit" for Slot after his red card in the Merseyside derby

Ansser Sadiq
Moyes says he "feels a bit" for Slot after his red card in the Merseyside derby
Moyes says he "feels a bit" for Slot after his red card in the Merseyside derbyAction Plus
Everton boss David Moyes says he “feels a bit” for Arne Slot after the Liverpool boss was sent off following the Merseyside derby.

Slot received a red card after confronting referee Michael Oliver over the amount of added time played in the 2-2 draw.

Advertisement
Advertisement

James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute equalizer sparked frustration, and Slot has since admitted he regrets his reaction.

"I feel a bit for Arne Slot too because it is the sort of thing I was always getting involved in when I was a younger manager," he said to reporters.

"It tells me that he cares a lot about his club and is fighting for his players."

"We are smiling," he added. "We were smiling with a minute to go in the game. We took a point from the game but not three. But we are also realistic that we got something from a game that was difficult to get anything at all.

"That made it a little bit more special and it has given us a good feeling."

Mentions
Slot ArneTarkowski JamesEvertonLiverpoolPremier League
Related Articles
Everton boss Moyes: We're all smiling here; Doucoure is fine
Liverpool boss Slot eager to avoid derby red card talk; admits Cunha admiration ahead of Wolves clash
Everton media team enjoys dig at Van Dijk