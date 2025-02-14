Moyes says he "feels a bit" for Slot after his red card in the Merseyside derby

Everton boss David Moyes says he “feels a bit” for Arne Slot after the Liverpool boss was sent off following the Merseyside derby.

Slot received a red card after confronting referee Michael Oliver over the amount of added time played in the 2-2 draw.

James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute equalizer sparked frustration, and Slot has since admitted he regrets his reaction.

"I feel a bit for Arne Slot too because it is the sort of thing I was always getting involved in when I was a younger manager," he said to reporters.

"It tells me that he cares a lot about his club and is fighting for his players."

"We are smiling," he added. "We were smiling with a minute to go in the game. We took a point from the game but not three. But we are also realistic that we got something from a game that was difficult to get anything at all.

"That made it a little bit more special and it has given us a good feeling."